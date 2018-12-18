Georgia quarterback Justin Fields (1) is shown against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (Photo: John Bazemore, AP) Story Highlights Quarterback Justin Fields has reportedly decided to transfer from Georgia.

Quarterback Justin Fields has reportedly decided to transfer from Georgia in a high-profile move that has garnered much nationwide attention.

Originally, Fields verbally committed to Penn State before changing his mind and signing with Georgia.

The former five-star recruit, who was rated the second-best quarterback recruit in the nation for the 2018 class, saw limited action with the Bulldogs in 2018 behind sophomore Jake Fromm this past season.

Now, Fields may be headed to Ohio State.

The Toledo Blade is reporting that, according to multiple sources, the Buckeyes are the front-runner to land Fields,.

According to the Blade, Ryan Day is a primary reason for Fields’ interest in the Buckeyes. Day will take over as the OSU head coach from Urban Meyer after the team's Rose Bowl appearance. Day has garnered much praise for developing Dwayne Haskins into a Heisman Trophy contender. Haskins could declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

Fields' decision to transfer, first reported by USA Today, likely makes him the most coveted free agent in college football. According to the Blade, he also is considering Florida State and Oklahoma.

Fields might appeal to the NCAA to be immediately eligible to play next season. He could use the same new NCAA transfer waiver guidelines that helped Shea Patterson play this year at Michigan after transferring from Ole Miss.

According to the guidelines, a transfer doesn't have to sit out for a year if the transfer is because of "documented mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete."

Patterson used the Ole Miss bowl ban as his "mitigating" circumstance. Fields' "mitigating" circumstance may be a racial slur about him yelled by a Georgia baseball player during a football game in September. The baseball player was later dismissed from the team and apologized.

Fields could possibly use the racial slur from a fellow Georgia athlete as threatening his "safety and well-being" at the school.

Fields threw just 39 passes all season for Georgia, completing 28 for 328 yards and four touchdowns. The Bulldogs made the SEC championship game for the second straight year, losing to Alabama.

Fromm led the Bulldogs to the national championship game as a freshman. He’s 23-4 as a starter and expected to start next season for Georgia.

After Fields' reported decision to transfer was made public, at least two PSU players posted tweets about it.

True freshman linebacker Micah Parsons tweeted: "I came back, Please come back too!!"

Parsons, who led PSU in tackles, first committed to PSU, then decommitted, then later committed again to the Lions.

Another PSU true freshman, Ricky Slade, tweeted Fields' Twitter handle followed by two sets of eyeball emojis.

OTHER PSU NOTES

Defensive end commits to Lions: Adisa Isaac, a defensive end from Brooklyn, New York, has announced he has given an oral commitment to Penn State.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Isaac, from Canarsie High School, made his announcement Monday in a video on Twitter. He said he received 30 offers from FBS schools and narrowed his list to Penn State, Miami, Syracuse and Texas A&M before choosing the Nittany Lions.

Isaac was rated four stars and considered the No. 1 high school prospect in the state of New York by both 247Sports and Rivals. He was ranked No. 4 in the nation among weakside defensive ends by 247Sports and sixth by Rivals.

With the first National Signing Day coming up on Wednesday, Isaac is the 17th player to make a commitment to Penn State and the second defensive lineman. The Nittany Lions' list of recruits is ranked 11th by Rivals and 13th by 247Sports.

Lions' linebacker transfers: PSU redshirt freshman linebacker Brelin Faison-Walden announced he is transferring to Charlotte.

Faison-Walden, a resident of Greensboro, North Carolina, who played in one game this season, said on Twitter that family health issues at home prompted his decision.

Philly.com contributed to this report.