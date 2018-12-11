Penn State head coach James Franklin, congratulates his players after a touchdown against Maryland during the 2018 season at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won 38-3. The Lions' game at Maryland in 2019 will be played on Friday night, Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Chris Knight) (Photo: Chris Knight, AP)

Well, that’s one way for James Franklin to start his week.

Franklin — who does not like Friday night college football games — and the Nittany Lions have to open their 2019 Big Ten slate with another Friday night game. Maryland announced Monday morning that it will slide its Sept. 28 game against Penn State up to Sept. 27, marking new head coach Mike Locksley’s first conference game with the Terrapins.

The kick time and TV information have not yet been revealed. Penn State opened its conference schedule this season on a Friday night, defeating Illinois 63-24 on Sept. 21. The game kicked off at 9 p.m. and aired on Fox Sports 1. And Franklin was not happy about it.

“We’re not going to do this at Penn State at home,” Franklin said in July at Big Ten media days. “I’m an old-school guy. I believe that the Friday-Saturday-Sunday model has worked for a long time, and I’d like to keep it that way.”

The model Franklin’s referring to, of course, is high school football on Fridays, college on Saturdays and the NFL on Sundays. That was disrupted when Penn State went to Champaign. The Nittany Lions lost a day of preparation and missed Friday classes, something Franklin was less than pleased about.

However, this trip should be easier. Penn State will have its first of two bye weeks before busing down to Maryland. The second comes between the Nittany Lions’ road games at Michigan State (Oct. 26) and Minnesota (Nov. 9).