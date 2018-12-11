Adam Gress (Photo: Mark Selders, Mark Selders/Penn State Athletic)

A GoFundMe page is raising money for a scholarship in memory of Adam Gress.

Gress, a former Penn State offensive lineman, died in December 2017 from an undiagnosed heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to the GoFundMe page. He was 26.

The GoFundMe has a goal of $50,000, and it will go toward a scholarship fund in Gress’ memory for future Penn State football players. So far, the campaign has raised almost $9,000.

John Urschel, former Nittany Lion and Baltimore Raven, tweeted the link to the fundraising page on Monday, saying: “This time last year I lost one of my best friends, Adam Gress. And it hurt all of us. He was a great friend, teammate, and overall great person. His family and friends (myself included) are working to make a Penn State football scholarship in his honor.”

The GoFundMe page has been shared almost 500 times, and 80 people have donated to it.

“Adam had the unique ability to be able to make those around him smile and will always be remembered for his kindness and humor as well as his love of music, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and his unwavering commitment to his family and friends,” the page said. “Adam truly loved life and made this world a better and happier place.”

Gress graduated from the university with degrees in telecommunications and broadcast journalism in 2013.

He and his fiance, Angela Torchia, had planned to marry in summer 2018.