Senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye and sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos lead Penn State’s All-Big Ten defensive selections, which were announced Tuesday evening.

Oruwariye was a first-team choice by the coaches and media, while Gross-Matos was a first-team selection by the media and a third-team honoree by the coaches.

Other PSU players honored were: junior defensive end Shareef Miller (third team, coaches and media), junior safety Garrett Taylor (honorable mention, coaches and media), junior defensive tackle Robert Windsor (honorable mention, coaches and media), junior cornerback John Reid (honorable mention, coaches and media), senior safety Nick Scott (honorable mention, media) and freshman linebacker Micah Parsons (honorable mention, media).

Scott was Penn State’s sportsmanship selection.

Kick returner KJ Hamler, meanwhile, was an honorable mention choice by both the coaches and the media.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 203-pound Oruwariye was a second-team pick by the coaches and media in 2017. He ranks No. 17 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten in passes defended with 1.3 per game. He leads the team and is tied for No. 6 in the Big Ten in interceptions (three) and is a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

The 6-5, 259-pound Gross-Matos ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten in tackles for loss with 1.7 per game (20 total). He leads the team and is No. 5 in the Big Ten and No. 36 nationally in sacks with 0.7 per game (8.0 total).

Fitzgerald, Bush honored: Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald was the unanimous choice for Big Ten coach of the year.

Fitzgerald led the Wildcats (8-4) to the West Division title after going winless in nonconference play and losing several starters to injuries.

Michigan’s Devin Bush is defensive player of the year and top linebacker. Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes was voted top defensive lineman and Iowa’s Amani Hooker top defensive back.

Michigan had five players named to the coaches’ All-Big Ten first-team defense, with Bush joined by Chase Winovich, Rashan Gary, Lavert Hill and David Long. Other picks were Joe Bachie and Willekes of Michigan State, Dre’Mont Jones of Ohio State, Paddy Fisher of Northwestern and Oruwariye.