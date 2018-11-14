Christian Hackenberg. (Photo: Seth Wenig, AP)

Former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg is looking for a new start in a new football league.

The former second-round pick of the New York Jets has signed with the startup Alliance of American Football, which will play its inaugural season in 2019. Hackenberg is eligible for the league’s quarterback draft this month.

The move could jumpstart Hackenberg’s professional career, which did not take off after he left Penn State in 2016. Hackenberg, 23, did not play a regular-season down in two seasons with the Jets, who traded him to Oakland earlier this year.

After the Raiders released him in June, Hackenberg spent time with Philadelphia and Cincinnati. The Bengals released him from their practice squad last week.

The AAF, co-founded Bill Polian, is an eight-team league populated by former NFL coaches and players in executive roles. The league is scheduled to begin play in February.

Hackenberg, originally from Tamaqua, will be part of the AAF’s “Protect or Pick” quarterback draft, scheduled for Nov. 27 in Las Vegas. Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Hines Ward will host the draft, which will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.