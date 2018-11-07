Penn State (Photo: .)

Penn State has announced that it will close most of the grass parking lots around Beaver Stadium for Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, leaving fans wondering where they’re going to park.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Here’s what you need to know about parking for the game.

Which parking lots are open/closed? A majority of the grass parking lots will be closed Saturday. That includes all the pre-paid Yellow, Blue, Purple and Orange lots, where most fans park.

Three grass lots will be open: the Pink, part of the Stadium North Green lot and the Overnight RV area.

The closures will affect a majority of fans who park in the lots surrounding Beaver Stadium. Penn State says that more than 20,000 cars, and about 1,000 RVs, park in those lots on gamedays.

About 4,500 of those parking spots are paved and will be available to pass-holders as usual Saturday.

What are my options? Penn State is asking most fans to park off-site and take a shuttle to the game.

The athletic department has outlined a series of off-site parking locations, from where free shuttles will operate. Those lots will open at 7 a.m. Pre-paid permits will be honored at all off-site lots.

Fans who have pre-purchased Yellow gameday parking passes will not be permitted to park on campus. Penn State suggests they park in downtown State College or at Grange Park.

Penn State is offering a number of first-come, first-served on-site lots for fans with pre-paid permits. Here are some alternative lots Penn State suggests as well. Shuttles will operate between the lots and Beaver Stadium.

Why the changes? According to Penn State, record rainfall in Centre County has damaged the intramural athletic fields near Beaver Stadium as well as the grass fields surrounding it. Fields used for parking that are operated by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences have been damaged as well.

Penn State said that the most damage occurred during the Penn State-Iowa game Oct. 27.

What about tailgating? According to Penn State, the alternative lots not run by the university are drug, alcohol and tobacco free. Penn State asks fans to “respect these guidelines and township regulations.”

Need more information? Penn State’s football gameday website has updated parking options. Fans also can call 1-800-NITTANY from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Penn State said it will evaluate parking options for the Nov. 24 home finale against Maryland after the Wisconsin game.