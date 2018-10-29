Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. AP FILE PHOTO (Photo: Doug McSchooler, AP)

Penn State sophomore defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos claimed the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week Award after his performance against Iowa.

He is the first Nittany Lion to win defensive weekly honors since Jason Cabinda against Michigan last season.

A week after having one the best performances of his career vs. Indiana, Gross-Matos continued to impress with nine tackles, 2.0 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss for Iowa. His nine tackles are one off his career-high 10 stops he made last week at Indiana. He tied his career high with the 2.0 sacks and set a personal standard with the four stops behind the line. Six of Gross-Matos’ nine tackles were for no gain or a loss.

For the season, Gross-Matos leads PSU in sacks (six) and tackles for loss (12.5).