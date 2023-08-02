York's Kendis Butler earns NCAA Woman of the Year nomination

Kendis Butler, a York native and five-year member of the Penn State Harrisburg women's basketball program, was nominated this week for the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Award by the United East Conference.

It's the latest honor for the Christian School of York graduate, who was previously named as the United East Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year not only in women's basketball but in all sports. She was also the first player in Penn State Harrisburg history to be a finalist for the Jostens Trophy, presented to the most outstanding player in Division III basketball.

Butler set Penn State Harrisburg's career scoring record last season and finished her career with 1,277 points. Her 295 career 3-pointers were the most of any NCAA Division III player who was active this season. She earned all-conference honors three times, with a pair of first-team selections preceding a second-team nod this season. Butler is also the all-time leading scorer at Christian School of York (1,389 points).

In the classroom, Butler maintained a 3.96 GPA while majoring in communications and minoring in American studies. She was named to the conference's all-academic team four times. She also served as Student Athlete Advisory Committee president, worked with her school's sports information staff and took part in numerous community projects during her time in college.

The Woman of the Year selection committee will choose 30 total honorees — 10 from each division — in October. Nine finalists, three in each division, will be announced in November. The 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year will be chosen from those nine finalists, and all honorees will be celebrated at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix, Arizona, in January.

MORE:Dover football looks to follow big turnaround with historic 2023 season

MORE:New York-Adams football coaches feel right at home during media day

MORE:New stars set to shine in York-Adams League 2023 football season