Penn State QB Beau Pribula 'very active in the NIL space'

Staff report

York Dispatch

Beau Pribula, the former Central York High football phenom and now a sophomore quarterback for the Penn State Nittany Lions, has landed a brand-new BMW through a name, image and likeness deal with Regents Glen Country Club in Spring Garden Township.

The 2023 BMW X7 M60i was provided by Budget Car Rental of York, according to a news release from Inch & Co. Sports, which represents Pribula and eight other Penn State football players in NIL deals.

“I really want to thank Regents’ Glen and Budget for providing me with this BMW,” Pribula stated in the release. “It really doesn’t get much better than this; it’s a beautiful car.”

The 2021 Michael Payton Quarterback of the Year “has been very active in the NIL space, signing with Shipley Energy, York Barbell, Snickers, Knoebels Amusement Resort, and has others in the negotiation phase,” according to Inch & Co. Sports.

During his final season with the Panthers in 2021, the 6-foot-2, then-210-pounder completed 141 of his 197 passes for 2,575 yards with 33 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 417 yards on 76 attempts, averaging 5.5 yards per rush. He also ran for eight TDs.

Pribula, who redshirted his freshman season last year, will make a public appearance at Regents’ Glen on July 30 for a “Penn State Player Meet and Greet,” which is free for members and $12 for guests.

A percentage of proceeds that day will benefit Jessica & Friends, a local nonprofit that supports housing and assistance for those with intellectual disabilities in York County.