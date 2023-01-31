Local college sports roundup: Biglerville's Levi Haines breaking out for Penn State wrestling

Levi Haines was a state champion wrestler at Biglerville and a top-15 recruit in the country in the 2022 class. But as he entered his freshman season at powerhouse Penn State, it wasn’t clear how much action he would see on a veteran squad.

The rookie, however, has knocked down the door and stormed into the starting lineup for the undefeated, No. 1-ranked Nittany Lions.

Haines started his sixth match of the season last Friday against No. 2 Iowa and defeated Cobe Siebrecht at 157 pounds to help lead Penn State to a 23-14 home win. Wrestlers are allowed to compete five times and preserve their redshirt, but Haines is now over that threshold as he’s become the top option in his weight class.

Penn State, which has won nine of the last 11 NCAA team titles under head coach Cael Sanderson, often redshirts even its most talented freshmen due to the firepower of the roster. Haines, however, has taken advantage of an available spot at 157 and posted a 13-1 record this season, including 6-0 in dual meets. He’s ranked No. 9 nationally in his weight class, per Intermat, and could continue to rise as the Big Ten schedule continues.

At Biglerville, where his father Ken Haines remains the coach, Levi Haines went 40-1 as a freshman and 30-4 as a sophomore, finishing runner-up in the state both times. He followed with a 30-0 junior season and a 145-pound state championship. Rather than wrestle for the Canners as a senior, he competed in open collegiate events as he prepared for the NCAA’s strongest wrestling conference.

Penn State (11-0, 4-0 Big Ten) has five matches remaining in the regular season. The Big Ten championships begin March 4 and the NCAA championships start March 16. It would have been hard to imagine before the season that Haines could contend for a league title or even earn All-American status with a top-eight finish at nationals, but those lofty goals now appear more attainable than ever.

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Wrestling: The Spartans placed fourth out of 10 teams Saturday at the Ken Ober Memorial Tournament in Elizabethtown, with graduate students Dalton Rohrbaugh (Spring Grove) and Camden Farrow winning individual titles at 133 and 197, respectively. Rohrbaugh, who outscored his opponents 53-6 en route to the title, was named MAC Wrestler of the Week on Monday.

Track and field: Julia Pena won MAC Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the third consecutive week and fourth time this season after winning all three of her events at Friday’s Min-Dip Invitational at Franklin & Marshall. Her 8.98 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles lowered her own school record by .01, and she added wins in the long jump and pole vault.

Also at the meet, Keziah Boyce (Central York) finished 12th in the 300-meter dash with a program-record time of 46.17 seconds. On the men’s side, York’s Andrew Mott earned his first career victory in the shot put with a throw of 14.80 meters. Team scores were not recorded.

Basketball: Both the men’s and women’s teams suffered setbacks Saturday at Alvernia. The women fell to 7-13 (4-7 MAC Commonwealth) with a 73-61 loss despite a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double by Bradi Zumbrum (Delone Catholic). The Spartan men (10-10, 4-7) got 19 points and 12 boards from Warwick’s Kai Cipalla but saw a two-point halftime deficit balloon to a 70-56 defeat. Alvernia’s men and women improved to 9-2 and 8-3, respectively, in league action.

The men’s and women’s home games against Albright this week will not be held back-to-back; rather, the women will host the Lions at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the men will follow at the same time Wednesday.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Penn State York men’s basketball improved to 19-3 overall (11-1 PSUAC) with Saturday’s 88-87 win at Penn State Lehigh Valley. The Lions once again had multiple York-Adams League products in double figures, with Deriq Brown (New Oxford) scoring 15 and Marquise McClean (York High) adding 12 to complement Lancaster Mennonite’s John John Gillespie, who had 29.

The women’s team fell 91-69 at Lehigh Valley, dropping to 9-10 (6-6). Desii Garcia-Hernandez led the visiting Lions with 33 points. New Oxford’s Jayla Brown and Red Lion’s Jordyn Foster scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, but combined to shoot 6-of-37 from the field. Both Penn State York teams host PSU Scranton on Tuesday and PSU Schuylkill on Saturday.

NCAA: Bloomsburg senior swimmer Grace Bierschmitt (Dover) broke the pool record at East Stroudsburg with a 27.28 in the 50-yard backstroke as part of a 200-yard medley relay. The Huskies won the meet 153-92.

In basketball, Incarnate Word’s Davante Dennis (Red Lion) has been a key cog for the Cardinals during a four-game Southland Conference win streak. The 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman notched 21 points in a Jan. 21 win at Lamar and has shot 21-of-34 from the field (61.8%) during the stretch.

Houston’s Jarace Walker, a New Freedom native and potential NBA lottery pick, dropped 25 points and seven boards as the Cougars survived Cincinnati, 75-69, on Saturday. Houston improved to 20-2 and is now ranked No. 3 in the country.

Trinity Thomas (West York) and the Florida gymnastics team are also operating at the top of their sport. Thomas opened the No. 2 Gators’ meet Friday against No. 17 Georgia with a perfect 10.0 on the vault, making her the only college gymnast ever to earn perfect scores on each apparatus at least four times. (She was already the only one to reach three.) Florida won the meet 197.90-196.85, posting the fourth-highest score in the nation this season.

