Local college sports roundup: Butler breaks Penn State Harrisburg's scoring record

Five years after becoming the all-time leading scorer at her high school, Kendis Butler set Penn State Harrisburg’s career scoring mark as well.

The senior and Christian School of York graduate set the record during the Lions’ 74-58 victory over Penn State Abington on Saturday. Butler made history on a corner 3-pointer late in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 19 points, bringing her career total to 1,177.

The 5-foot-6 guard scored 1,389 points for CSY and made multiple appearances on the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference first team. Butler made an impact right away in Harrisburg, averaging 32.1 minutes per game as a freshman and earning first team all-conference honors as a sophomore. After the 2020-21 season was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, she returned to average a team-best 13.2 points as a junior and was named Penn State Harrisburg’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2022.

Butler is averaging 12.4 points per game this season, a figure weighed down by two quiet performances; she’s reached double figures 10 times and averaged 14.7 points in those contests. The Lions improved to 6-6 overall and 3-0 in the United East Conference with Saturday’s victory. They visit St. Mary’s (Md.) this Saturday.

Another senior and former local standout, Susquehannock’s Jayla Galbreath, has started all 12 contests and averaged 8.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals for PSH. Freshman Bailey Oehmig (Bermudian Springs) has made 10 appearances with seven starts and averaged 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

MORE LOCAL IMPACTS

Jarace Walker, a New Freedom native who left the area for high school basketball, scored 23 and 21 points in his first two games of the new year as Houston improved to 16-1 this season. The Cougars returned to No. 1 in the AP poll on Monday. Walker, a five-star freshman, is now averaging 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds and generating buzz as a high NBA lottery pick in June.

Davante Dennis, a 2021 Red Lion graduate, has enjoyed a breakout season at NCAA Division I Incarnate Word after redshirting last winter. The 6-foot-7 forward has averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 rebounds, with a season high of 22 points on Nov. 28. The Cardinals (6-10) host New Orleans on Thursday on ESPN+.

Elsewhere in D-I college basketball, D’Shantae Edwards (Dallastown) set a new season and career high with 17 points as the Bethune-Cookman women’s team topped Grambling. The freshman has started all 13 games and averaged 8.1 points for the Wildcats (3-10, 2-1 SWAC).

Former New Oxford football standout Abdul Janneh announced his transfer to Georgia Tech over the weekend. Janneh entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Duquesne; the wide receiver had 43 catches, 579 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

The Spartan men’s basketball team saw its five-game losing streak end Saturday after taking No. 7-ranked Christopher Newport to overtime in a 75-72 defeat. York College dropped to 7-7 despite a career-high 26 points from Jayden Rowe as well as 16 points and 11 rebounds from Jackson Mascari.

Kai Cipalla, who followed Wednesday’s 30-point performance at Albright with 16 points and seven rebounds against the Captains, was named MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week on Monday.

The Spartan women, which fell to 4-10 (1-4) with a 70-57 loss at Albright, host Stevenson at 8 p.m. Wednesday following the men’s game at 6.

York College’s men’s and women’s swimming teams both earned victories over Hood College on senior day Saturday, with the men winning 143-61 and the women taking a 133-57 triumph. Aaron Keifer, who won the 100 and 200 free and was part of a 200 medley relay win, was named MAC Commonwealth Men’s Swimmer of the Week on Monday.

The wrestling team, which opened 2023 with a 36-7 handling of Gettysburg college at Spring Grove’s Take Down Cancer Night, will compete in the Budd Whitehill Duals in Williamsport this weekend.