PSU

National championship wrestler for Penn State announces he'll return next season

KYLE J. ANDREWS
Centre Daily Times (TNS)
Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young celebrates his win over Oklahoma State's Daton Fix during their 133-pound match at the 2022 NCAA Division Wrestling Championships in Detroit, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP)

Penn State wrestling is looking to continue their momentum with the return of a two-time national championship winner.

Senior wrestler Roman Bravo-Young announced in a tweet Monday that he will use his final year of eligibility to return to the program.

"After talking at length with my coaches and my family, it is time for me to do what is best for myself and my future," Bravo-Young wrote. "How could I pass up an opportunity to compete for another individual crown and bring back another team title to Penn State? Let's roll this back and get to work."

Bravo-Young is a four-time All-American (133) and capped off a 22-0 season with a national championship. The Nittany Lions won their 10th team national championship in 2022. Five Penn State wrestlers — including Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean — won individual titles in their respective weight classes.