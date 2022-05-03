National championship wrestler for Penn State announces he'll return next season

KYLE J. ANDREWS

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State wrestling is looking to continue their momentum with the return of a two-time national championship winner.

Senior wrestler Roman Bravo-Young announced in a tweet Monday that he will use his final year of eligibility to return to the program.

"After talking at length with my coaches and my family, it is time for me to do what is best for myself and my future," Bravo-Young wrote. "How could I pass up an opportunity to compete for another individual crown and bring back another team title to Penn State? Let's roll this back and get to work."

Bravo-Young is a four-time All-American (133) and capped off a 22-0 season with a national championship. The Nittany Lions won their 10th team national championship in 2022. Five Penn State wrestlers — including Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean — won individual titles in their respective weight classes.