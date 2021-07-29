Penn State's latest recruit is a 4-star Texas safety and the son of a former NFL standout

JERRY DiPAOLA

The (Greensburg) Tribune Review (TNS)

Penn State reached into another U.S. state and received a verbal commitment Thursday from Cristian Driver, a four-star athlete from Argyle, Texas.

Driver, who plays wide receiver and defensive back, is the son of former NFL wide receiver Donald Driver, who played under Penn State coach James Franklin with the Green Bay Packers.

The Nittany Lions have 22 pledges in the class of 2022, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation by Rivals. There are prospects from 11 states, including Texas, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Massachusetts, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Franklin has received 10 verbal commitments in July.

Driver (6-foot-1, 170 pounds) is rated the No. 12 prospect in his position group (athlete) in the nation and the 38th overall recruit in Texas, according to Rivals.com. He has 43 scholarship offers, many from top Power 5 programs Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.