Standout York-Adams League wrestler reportedly commits to Penn State

STAFF REPORT

The most heralded high school wrestler in the York-Adams League has reportedly made his college choice.

According to multiple sources, Biglerville junior Levi Haines has committed to Cael Sanderson’s powerhouse Penn State program.

Haines has a career scholastic record of 100-5 and is coming off a PIAA Class 2-A state championship in 2021 at 145 pounds, capping a 30-0 season. He was a state silver medalist as a freshman and a sophomore.

In late April, Haines won the 71-kilogram (157-pound) freestyle class at the United World Wrestling Cadet Nationals in Wisconsin. That championship earned Haines a berth on the United States national team that will compete in the Cadet World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, in July. The Cadet Division features wrestlers born from 2004 through 2006.

Haines is ranked the No. 12 overall recruit in the Class of 2022, according to InterMat’s current rankings. Haines is a member of David Taylor’s training center. Taylor is a former two-time NCAA Division I champion for Penn State.

Sanderson, since his arrival at Penn State in 2010, has made the Nittany Lions into a national wrestling powerhouse, winning eight NCAA Division I national championships. The 2021 PSU team finished second, behind Iowa, at the NCAA meet, but did crown four individual NCAA champions.