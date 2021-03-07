Penn State wrestling team finishes second, behind Iowa, at Big Ten Championships

STAFF REPORT

Iowa won the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships title on Sunday with a team score of 159.5.

The Hawkeyes earned their 37th Big Ten Championships title and second in as many years. Iowa claimed four individual titles from Spencer Lee (125), Jaydin Eierman (141), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174).

Penn State finished in second place with 124.0 points, followed by third-place Nebraska with 105.5 points. Michigan claimed fourth place with 92.0 points and Minnesota rounded out the top five with 77.5 points.

Ramon Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) won individual titles for PSU.

Iowa’s Spencer Lee was named the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year, while Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands was named Big Ten Coach of the Year for the fifth time. Minnesota’s Gable Steveson earned Outstanding Wrestler of the Championships honors and Penn State’s Carter Starocci received the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award.

Lee successfully defended his 125-pound title after defeating Purdue’s Devin Schroder 21-3.

At 133 pounds, the Nittany Lions’ Bravo-Young posted a 5-2 decision over Austin DeSanto of Iowa to win his first individual conference title.

Iowa’s Eierman picked up his first Big Ten title after defeating Penn State’s Nick Lee with a 6-5 decision to claim the 141-pound crown. The 149-pound title went to Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso, who earned a 5-2 decision over Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett.

At 157 pounds, top-ranked Ryan Deakin of Northwestern successfully defended his title with a 6-0 decision against Iowa’s Kaleb Young.

Iowa’s Marinelli successfully defended his championship at 165 pounds following a 3-2 decision against Ethan Smith of Ohio State. Marinelli became the first Hawkeye since T.J. Williams (1999-2001) to win three conference titles.

The Hawkeyes’ Kemerer took home the 174-pound championship with an 7-2 decision over Big Ten Freshman of the Year Starocci of Penn State.

At 184 pounds, Penn State’s Brooks was crowned following a 10-5 decision against Nebraska’s Taylor Venz.

Michigan’s Myles Amine became the first Wolverine to capture the 197-pound title since Tyrel Todd in 2009 following a 7-3 victory against Eric Schultz of Nebraska.

Rounding out the group of individual Big Ten Champions was top-ranked Steveson of Minnesota, who claimed a 12-4 decision over No. 2 Mason Parris of Michigan.