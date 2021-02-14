No. 3 Penn State beats No. 2 Michigan; Cael Sanderson picks up 200th win as college coach

ERIE TIMES-NEWS (TNS)

Carter Starocci posted the biggest victory of his young college wrestling career Sunday while helping Penn State to an 18-13 victory over Michigan.

By virtue of the dual-meet win, Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson grabbed his 200th dual-meet victory as a collegiate head coach. Sanderson is now 200-26-2 overall in this, his 15th season as head coach, including a 44-10 mark in three years at Iowa State. He is 156-16-2 in this, his 12th season at Penn State. Sanderson is also 86-11-1 in Big Ten dual meets.

Starocci used a four-point move to beat No. 2-ranked Logan Massa 7-1 in tiebreaker time at 174 pounds as the No. 3 Nittany Lions defeated the No. 2 Wolverines. Starocci, a redshirt freshman, entered the match ranked No. 8 in the nation at 174. After going 18-0 as an unattached wrestler in 2019-20, he lost his first match of this season but has now won four in a row.

He was tied with Massa 1-1 through three periods and an overtime period. In the tiebreaker period, Massa tried to for an escape, but Starocci sent him to his back for four near-fall points.

PSU true freshman Robert Howard made his collegiate debut, winning at 125, 6-5.The Lions' other wins came from third-ranked Roman Bravo-Young at 133, 6-0; second-ranked Nick Lee at 141, 10-4; ninth-ranked Brady Berge at 157, 12-3; and third-ranked Aaron Brooks at 184, 18-6.