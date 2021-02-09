Penn State's most-anticipated dual meet of wrestling season postponed

CENTRE DAILY TIMES (TNS)

The biggest dual on Penn State wrestling's schedule — against the top-ranked Hawkeyes — won't happen as scheduled.

Iowa wrestling announced Monday that all in-person team activities have been paused due to positive COVID-19 results within the program, and that Friday's dual at Penn State has been postponed.

"We are appreciative of the Iowa medical staff and respect the decision to pause activities," Iowa coach Tom Brands said in a release. "We will continue to follow Big Ten protocols and look forward to a return to training and competition."

This news comes four days after Iowa announced Brands had tested positive and was quarantined at home until Feb. 13. Despite Brands' positive test, Iowa competed Sunday in a tri-meet with Ohio State and Purdue.

This marks the fourth match this season that has been postponed for the Nittany Lions, after their season-opening match against Rutgers was postponed, followed by the postponement of matches against Michigan State and Michigan.

No. 4 Penn State is 3-0 on the season, with wins over Indiana, Northwestern and No. 17 Wisconsin.

Penn State and Iowa "will work with the Big Ten conference to identify rescheduling options," according to a statement from Penn State athletics.

The next scheduled competition for Penn State is at Ohio State on Feb. 19. However, the Nittany Lions could try to reschedule one of their other postponed meets before then.