Former Penn State wrestling greats set to compete in freestyle event later this month

JON SAUBER

Centre Daily Times (TNS)

Penn State wrestling fans will be able to watch some of the program’s best take the mat this month.

The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club — a charitable, educational organization with the purpose of educating and promoting amateur wrestling which focuses on the Olympic Development of the athletes who train at the Club’s Olympic Regional Training Center — will host a freestyle event on Sept. 19 in an event that will feature “upward of 15 matchups of some of the nation’s top freestyle wrestlers,” according to a release from the organization.

The event is set to feature several former Nittany Lion NCAA champions, as well as former All-Americans and from across the country. Former Nittany Lions — and current NLWC members — Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf, Zain Retherford, Vincenzo Joseph and Nick Nevills are all set to compete at the event, along with current Penn State wrestler Greg Kerkvliet.

U.S. World and Olympic champ — and three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State — Kyle Snyder, former Clarion All-American Bekzod Abdurakhmonov and former Iowa All-American Thomas Gilman will also compete in the event as members of the NLWC.

Snyder’s matchup with former Virginia Tech NCAA Champion Mike Macchiavello is one of two matchups that will feature two former NCAA champions, with Nickal’s match against former Oklahoma State NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer being the other.

Two women’s wrestling matchups will take place at the event with two NLWC members — Jennifer Page and Jane Valencia — competing in separate matches.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the current slate of matches are subject to change in the lead-up to the Sept. 19 event.

The event — which will not have fans in attendance — will be available on the digital subscription-based platform Rokfin via the NLWC’s channel and will begin at 8 p.m.