Penn State's Mac O'Keefe (3), seen here in a file photo, had six goals and an assist in an NCAA Division I playoff win over the University of Maryland Baltimore County on Sunday. (Photo: MARK SELDERS/PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE ATHLETICS)

UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State men's lacrosse team made some history on Sunday afternoon.

The No. 1 Nittany Lions earned the program's first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament triumph with a 25-10 pounding of the University of Maryland Baltimore County at Panzer Stadium to advance to an NCAA quarterfinal game on Sunday, May 19, at East Hartford, Connecticut.

In the quarterfinals, the Lions will face No. 6 Loyola, Maryland (12-4), which earned a 15-13 win over No. 10 Syracuse on Saturday.



The Lions used an impressive performance at the face-off "X" to lead the way to victory. Penn State went 34 for 38 on face-offs, just one face-off win shy of the NCAA single-game team record of 35.



Gerard Arceri was 25 for 27 at the X, tying his career high. Arceri won the first 14 face-offs of the game. Penn State was able to find the back of the net nine times during that 14-face-off win span.



Arceri also set a new career high in ground balls in the first half when he collected his 22nd with 1:03 to play in the second quarter. He finished the game with 24.



PSU's Jake Glatz finished the game by going 9 for 11 at the X, with six ground balls.



Jack Kelly and Mac O'Keefe each scored six goals to lead PSU offense, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation. Kelly scored all six of his goals in the first half, recording both a career high in goals and points (seven).

O'Keefe added an assist to his six-goal outing. On his second goal of the afternoon, O'Keefe became the Big Ten record holder for goals in a single season, breaking the previous record of 61 set in 2015 by Ryan Brown of Johns Hopkins.

PSU's Grant Ament finished the day with three goals and a team-best five assists.