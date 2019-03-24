Penn State (Photo: .)

Speculation is swirling that Penn State will host the 2020 Olympic Wrestling Trials at the Bryce Jordan Center but, according to USA Wrestling, nothing is yet official — although an announcement could come “soon.”

According to USA Wrestling, there remain a lot of moving parts in choosing a venue. But, in a story first reported by Onward State, former Penn State wrestling legend David Taylor told a group of alumni Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh that the Olympic Trials were already headed for Happy Valley.

Per Onward State, Athletic Director Sandy Barbour told the alumni “that she didn’t realize the news was ready to go public yet.” A university spokesperson declined to comment to the Centre Daily Times, instead referring all questions to USA Wrestling.

USA Wrestling would not elaborate on a timetable or when an official announcement on the Olympic Trials venue might come. It would only say an announcement could come “soon,” while declining to confirm Taylor’s reported comments.

Still, the university hosting the trials wouldn’t be a huge surprise.

Last January, USA Wrestling told the CDT that it was considering the BJC as a venue for the team trials. At the time the Director of National Events for USA Wrestling, Pete Isais, said Nittany Lions coach Cael Sanderson approached them more than five years ago about hosting the team trials.

Isais had said the organization was working closely with the Penn State administration on it since at least 2016.

“It’s pretty much, let’s try to make this work and do what’s good for wrestling,” Isais told the CDT last year. “And, hopefully, it ends up coming to fruition for 2020.”

Penn State’s Rec Hall was one of three sites to host the prestigious Final X series last year, and the BJC hosted the 1999 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

If the trials do come to the BJC, several Penn State wrestlers would likely take part. And it would undoubtedly be a hot ticket in Happy Valley.