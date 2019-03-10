Cael Sanderson (Photo: Matthew Holst, AP)

MINNEAPOLIS — Penn State won the 2019 Big Ten Wrestling Championships title on Sunday with a team score of 157.5.

The Nittany Lions earned their sixth Big Ten Championship and first since 2016. Penn State claimed four individual titles from Jason Nolf (157), Mark Hall (174), Bo Nickal (197) and Anthony Cassar (285).

Ohio State finished in second place with 122.5 points, followed by third-place Iowa with 107.5.

Nickal and Nolf were named the Big Ten Co-Wrestlers of the Year, while Iowa’s Alex Marinelli and Nolf earned Outstanding Co-Wrestlers of the Championships honors. Penn State's Cael Sanderson was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

At 157 pounds, Nolf claimed the win over Nebraska’s Tyler Berger with a 12-4 major decision.

Hall defended his Big Ten title, winning the 174-pound championship with a 3-2 decision over Myles Amine of Michigan.

Nickal took home the 197-pound championship title following a 10-3 victory over defending champion Kollin Moore of Ohio State.

Cassar claimed a 4-3 decision over No. 1 Gable Steveson of Minnesota at 285.

Marinelli was the champion at 165 pounds following a 9-3 decision against No. 1-seeded Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State in the final. Marinelli claimed the 200th individual title in Hawkeyes’ history.

PSU senior Shakur Rasheed, ranked No. 2 nationally at 184, took a medical forfeit in the finals at 184 and finished second.

Information for this story was provided by the Big Ten Conference.