Sandy Barbour (Photo: .) Story Highlights Sandy Barbour has agreed on a contract extension to remain as Penn State's athletic director.

The terms of the contract, including the length of the agreement, were not disclosed.

Barbour has been Penn State's athletic director since 2014.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sandy Barbour likely will be Penn State’s athletic director for the foreseeable future, she announced Monday morning.

With just eight months remaining on the five-year contract she signed to become Penn State’s athletic director in 2014, Barbour said during a press conference leading up to Penn State’s game against No. 14 Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl that she and university president Dr. Eric Barron agreed on a contract extension.

The terms of the contract, including the length of the agreement, were not disclosed by Barbour. It’s due to head to the Board of Trustees for approval, and she indicated an announcement could be made sometime early in the new year. The next scheduled board meeting is in February.

Negotiations between the two sides have gone on since April, and Barbour reiterated that her intention remains for Penn State to be her “last stop” as an athletic director.

“There was no urgency from me, no urgency for Dr. Barron,” she added. “We knew it would get done, and we have come to an agreement in the last few weeks.

“I’ve told you all before, this is my last stop. Where would I want to go that’s a better opportunity, a better fit, for me than Penn State? This contract will certainly help me do that.”

Under Barbour’s direction, the football program clawed its way out of since-rescinded, but at the time major, NCAA sanctions to reach new levels of success. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten Championship in 2016 and went to back-to-back New Year’s Six bowls. A win over the Wildcats today would give Penn State its third straight 10-win season for the first time in the Big Ten era and the first since 1980-82.

Barbour’s biggest venture has been the athletic department’s Master Plan, a 20-year project slated to begin during the 2018-19 school year that she said has raised in the neighborhood of $70 million to improve athletic department facilities, including a renovation of Beaver Stadium.