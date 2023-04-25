Local roundup: Penn State York baseball closes regular season with win

Staff Report

Penn State York baseball closed its up-and-down regular season with an 8-3 home victory over winless Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

The host Lions will enter the postseason with a 16-11 overall record. They went 11-5 in the PSUAC East, tying for second in the division one game behind Penn State Brandywine, which took three of four from PSY over the weekend to vault atop the standings.

Penn State York will look to take the momentum from this victory into Friday's PSUAC tournament matchup with Penn State Schuylkill, which also went 11-5 in the division. The teams will meet up at 4 p.m. at MapleZone, with the winner advancing to play Penn State Brandywine later that evening.

In a single nine-inning makeup game from March 26, the Lions jumped on winless Wilkes-Barre with seven runs in the second inning Tuesday. They added a run in the fourth and never let the visitors mount a threat.

Colin Eckinger finished 3 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Teammate Christopher SanGermano went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, while Shane Hulbert was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Penn State York pitchers Evan Tanner (Red Lion), Eli Weigle (Biglerville) and Blake Adkins combined to allow two earned runs on seven hits with eight walks and six strikeouts.

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lebanon Valley 5, York College 0: At Annville, the Spartans (7-10) were unable to capture a win in the match dropped the MAC team tennis semifinal to the Dutchmen. With the loss, York College's season has come to an end.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Central York 7, Susquehannock 4: At Glen Rock, Dayton Bagwell scored three times, including twice in the fourth quarter, to lead the Panthers to the league victory. Ben Oestrike had two goals for the Warriors (11-1, 9-1).

York Catholic 12, West York 4: At West York, Landon Danes scored five goals and added two assists to lead the Irish (6-6, 5-4) to the league road victory. Teammate Kyle Scott scored two goals and added an assist, while Trey Wisnieski had one and one. For the Bulldogs (4-9, 2-8), Tyler Michael and teammate Jaidyn Wilkins each tallied a goal and an assist.

Dallastown 20, Spring Grove 2

South Western 18, Delone Catholic 4

Red Lion 19, Dover 4

New Oxford 20, Eastern York 10

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Red Lion 17, Dover 5: At Red Lion, Hannah Connors registered seven goals and an assist to lead the Lions (9-1, 8-1) to the league victory. Teammates Hailey Hayes scored five goals and added an assist; Kaelyn Eaches tallied a goal and three assists; and Savannah Quave had two goals and two helpers. Nana Mennard scored four goals for the Eagles (4-6, 3-5).

York Catholic 18, West York 3: At York Catholic, Katie Bullen scored five goals to lead the Irish (9-3, 7-2) the league victory. Teammate Emma Bullen scored three goals and added two assists; Ana Cartwright and Sarah Perry each scored two goals and added three assists apiece; and Jess Daugherty had two goals and one assist. Reagan Doll led the Bulldogs (1-12, 0-10) with a goal and two assists.

New Oxford 19, Eastern York 6: At Wrightsville, Ally Mathis scored seven goals and added an assist to lead the Colonials (7-4, 5-3) to the league road victory. Teammate Cameryn Cohee scored five goals, while Madison Cohee added three assists and scored once. For the Golden Knights (3-7, 2-5), Stella Rohrbaugh scored two goals and added one assist, while teammate Vivian Donelly had two goals.

Kennard-Dale 18, York Suburban 6

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Central York 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, John He led the Panthers (7-1, 6-1) to the 25-11, 25-17, 25-21 victory with seven kills, seven digs and four aces. Teammate Lance Shaffer had 13 assists, four digs, while Mason Boyer and Jakob Bohannon each had four kills apiece. The Rams fell to 3-7 (2-6).

York Catholic 3, Spring Grove 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (11-2, 7-1) won the league matchup by the scores of 25-7, 25-23 and 25-16. Luke Forjan had nine kills and nine digs for the hosts; Brady Walker had 11 kills and seven digs; John Forjan had 30 assists, six digs and four kills; and Nick Moir had five digs and four kills. No Rockets statistics were available. With the loss, Spring Grove falls to 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the league.

Northeastern 3, Dallastown 1

Red Lion 3, West York 0

New Oxford 3, Dover 0

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic 93, Biglerville 53: At Biglerville, Cam Keller led the Squires (4-2) to the Division III victory by taking first place in the shot put and discus. For the Canners (0-4), Robert Salazar won the long jump, high jump and 110 and 300 hurdles.

Bermudian Springs 87, Littlestown 58: At York Springs, Aaron Weigle and Jack Gautsch led the Eagles (3-1) to the Divison III victory by each capturing first place in two individual events. Weigle won the shot put and discus, while Gautsch took the triple jump and long jump. For the Thunderbolts (2-4), Dylan Herr won the 110 and 300 hurdles, while Peyton Small won the 1600 and 3200.

West York 85, Dover 55

Spring Grove 96, York High 49

York Suburban 85, Kennard-Dale 65

Susquehannock 124, Eastern York 22

Dallastown 90, Red Lion 56

Central York 117, Northeastern 33

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic 78, Biglerville 58: At Biglerville, Fina Mochi and Emma Bunty led the Squirettes (5-1) to the Division III victory by each taking first place in two individual events. Mochi won the pole vault and high jump, while Bunty won the 100 and 300 hurdles. For the Canners (1-3), Haylee Smith won the shot put and discus, while Amanda Kane won the 100 and 200.

Bermudian Springs 110, Littlestown 37: At York Springs, Lilyana Carlson captured first place in the pole vault, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while teammate Alison Watts won the triple jump, long jump and 200 to help lead the Eagles (4-0) to the Division III victory. With the loss, Littlestown finishes divisional action 0-6.

Dover 90.5, West York 58.5

Spring Grove 106, York High 40

York Suburban 87, Kennard-Dale 53

Susquehannock 98, Eastern York 52

Dallastown 104, Red Lion 46

Central York 87, Northeastern 63

BASEBALL

Reading 12, York High 2