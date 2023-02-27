Penn State York men's basketball hoping for second chance after forced forfeits

When the Penn State York men’s basketball team left the court last Tuesday, it boasted a 25-4 record overall and a 17-2 mark in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. Even after a 90-83 loss at Penn State Schuylkill in the regular-season finale, the Lions were still slated to enter the PSUAC tournament as the No. 1 seed from the East division.

Later that night, though, the team was forced to forfeit 25 games between Nov. 1 and Feb. 14 after the discovery that a player on the team was ineligible. Penn State York’s official record dropped to 1-28, and the Lions were left out of the PSUAC tournament field, unable to defend their league title.

Penn State York’s season may not be over, however. The Lions can still receive an at-large bid to the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association Division II tournament, which will reveal its selections Sunday evening. The winner of the PSUAC tournament receives one of three automatic bids, with seven at-larges filling the 10-team field.

The USCAA prohibits students who have a bachelor’s degree from participating in competition, and Penn State York was notified by the PSUAC commissioner of an alleged infraction of this rule on Feb. 17. The school immediately removed the player from its active roster, athletic director Jeff Barkdoll said in a statement released last week, but an appeal of the sanction was denied by the USCAA Board of Directors last Tuesday.

“We are deeply disappointed with the decision of the board not to modify its sanction and are devastated for our basketball program and campus community,” Barkdoll said in his open letter. “I can confidently say that this unintentional error does not define our men’s basketball program.”

All but four of Penn State York’s games are listed on the school’s athletic website as 2-0 forfeit losses. The Lions’ two games in NCAA competition still show final scores — they fell 92-65 at Division I UMBC on Nov. 10 and lost 68-56 at D-II Millersville on Nov. 22. The NCAA does not prohibit students with bachelor’s degrees from competing; in fact, it’s become commonplace for athletes to complete their sports eligibility as graduate students.

The Lions’ final two games also count, as the ineligible player had been removed from the roster. PSY captured a 106-69 win on senior day Feb. 18 over Penn State Lehigh Valley before suffering the Feb. 21 loss at Schuylkill.

Barkdoll and those in the program are optimistic the Lions will earn an at-large selection from the USCAA, which commended the school’s commitment to honesty and timeliness and did not impose any sanctions beyond the standard minimum. Still, missing out on two potential home games in the PSUAC tournament will sting for quite some time.

“It saddens me that a certification error impacted the team. It is the worst thing as an athletic director to have to explain a violation like this to coaches and players,” Barkdoll said. “As athlete eligibility is the responsibility of the athletic director, I have begun an immediate review of our processes and procedures in order to make recommendations moving forward.

“Compliance with conference bylaws and all regulations is of the utmost importance for the integrity of our athletic programs. We will continue to work positively to affect change within our conference as to avoid a similar circumstance ever occurring again.”

The PSUAC tournament quarterfinals took place Sunday, with semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the title game March 6 at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center. The USCAA D-II draw begins March 13 near Richmond, Virginia.

Whether Penn State York takes the floor again or not, the Lions will still have put together a memorable season. They were ranked No. 1 in the USCAA coaches’ poll all winter long, outscored opponents by an average score of 80-65 and had four players average double-digit points — New Oxford’s Deriq Brown (17.0), Lancaster Mennonite’s John John Gillespie (15.1), York High’s Marquise McClean (10.8) and York Catholic’s D’Andre Davis (10.0). And plenty of young Lions will be eager to continue the story next season no matter what.

“We continue to remain very proud of our coaching staff, our athletic community, and especially our student-athletes,” Barkdoll said.