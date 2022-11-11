Local roundup: Penn State York volleyball earns two dramatic playoff wins

Staff Report

Penn State York volleyball is now 2-0 in pool play at the USCAA Division II tournament. The Lions followed a 3-2 win over Cincinnati Clermont on Thursday with another five-set victory over Central Maine CC on Friday morning.

Both wins came at the Virginia Beach Field House in Virginia Beach, Va. As the winner of Pool A, the group has drawn a tournament semifinal matchup against the runner-up from Pool B.

In a 9 a.m. start Friday morning, Penn State York held off Central Maine by the scores of 25-16, 15-25, 31-33, 25-14 and 16-14. The Lions rallied after dropping a dramatic third set to win the last two frames.

Jess Dunbar (Littlestown), the PSUAC East Player of the Year, led York with 15 kills and added 19 digs. Makayla Dyson (South Western) notched a team-high 25 digs and 25 assists, as well as eight kills. Whitney Smyth (Gettysburg) had nine kills and seven aces.

On Thursday, the Lions defeated Cincinnati Clermont, 3-2 in the first day of pool play by the scores of 23-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 15-10. Dunbar led the Lions with 20 kills and 14 digs. Smyth had 12 kills, five aces and nine digs, while Jayda Simmons (South Western) had 34 digs.

Penn State York's tournament semifinal matchup is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday. The Lions will close their season Saturday, either in the third-place match at 10 a.m. or the championship match at noon. They could collide again with Penn State Mont Alto, which defeated them in the PSUAC tournament finals on Nov. 1.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

UMBC 92, Penn State York 65: At Baltimore, the Lions (3-1) trailed 40-24 at the half and dropped the non-conference road contest to the Division I Retrievers. Junior Deriq Brown (New Oxford) led Penn State York with 20 points and sank four from behind the arc. Teammates D'Andre Davis (York Catholic) and John John Gillespie each knocked in 10 points. Yaw Obeng-Mensah had 19 points and 10 rebounds for UMBC.

More:York-Adams League football playoff preview: Capsules for district quarterfinal games

More:York-Adams League coaches select 2022 football all-stars

More:York College field hockey tops DeSales in first-ever NCAA Tournament game

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Nov. 11

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal: York High at Central York, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal: Northern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal: York Suburban at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

CPIHL

Exter/Governor Mifflin/Wilson at Dallastown (York City Ice Arena), 7:15 p.m.

Keystone Kraken at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 9 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Scranton Invitational, semifinals: Scranton vs. Houghton, 5:30 p.m.; York College vs. Manhattanville, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 12

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals: Dover at Exeter Township, 7 p.m. (rescheduled from Friday)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal: York Catholic vs. Tyrone at Greencastle-Antrim, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

NCAA Division III Tournament, second round: York College at Salisbury, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

NCAA Division III Tournament, first round: York College vs. Western New England at Misericordia, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

NCAA Mideast Regional at Lock Haven University, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at York College: York College vs. Moravian, 2 p.m.; Catholic University vs. Stevenson, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Scranton Invitational: Consolation, 2 p.m.; Championship, 4 p.m.

Penn State York vs. Williamson at Penn State Mont Alto, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, Nov. 13

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Coaches vs. Cancer Classic at York College: Moravian vs. Stevenson, 2 p.m.; Catholic University vs. York College, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

York College at Bill Racich Rumble (Ursinus University), 9 a.m.