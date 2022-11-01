Local college sports roundup: Penn State York volleyball reaches PSUAC final

The Penn State York women’s volleyball team is one win away from its first-ever conference tournament championship.

After posting a 12-0 record in the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) East division, the Nittany Lions earned the division’s No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, which started last week. Head coach Keith Hartman’s team swept Penn State Schuykill at home in the quarterfinals on Friday, then swept Penn State Greater Allegheny in a Halloween night semifinal.

All three sets were close Monday, but York held on for a 25-20, 27-25, 28-26 victory. Jess Dunbar (Littlestown) led all players with 16 kills, while Whitney Smyth (Gettysburg) added 10. Makayla Dyson (South Western) added 21 assists, one shy of teammate Hannah Knight for the team lead. Jayda Simmons (South Western) chipped in with 22 digs; Smyth added 16 and Dyson had 12.

Next up is the PSUAC final against Penn State Mont Alto, the No. 1 seed from the West division. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Rec Hall in State College and will be streamed on PSUACsports.com.

YORK COLLEGE NOTES

It’s postseason time for the Spartans, who completed regular seasons in soccer, field hockey and volleyball over the weekend.

The No. 13-ranked York College field hockey team (14-4, 7-1) is likely headed to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time ever, but the Spartans will first turn their mind to the MAC Commonwealth tournament. They’re the second seed in the conference and will host No. 3-seed Alvernia at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The title game is slated for Saturday.

Women’s soccer is also seeded No. 2 in the MACC tournament and also in action Wednesday, as York College (11-3-4, 6-0-2) tussles with Lebanon Valley at 7 p.m., overlapping slightly with field hockey on an adjacent field.

Men’s soccer is in action Tuesday night in the play-in round of the tournament. The No. 4-seed Spartans (9-5-3, 4-3-1) will host No. 5 Stevenson, a team they beat on the road on Oct. 19. Semifinals are scheduled for Thursday with the final on Saturday.

The Spartan volleyball team closed its season at a tri-match Saturday in Newport News, Virginia, with losses to Christopher Newport and Averett. York College finished its campaign 12-15 (4-4).

Weekly honorees: Once again, several Spartans garnered recognition from the conference for standout performances. This week’s Players of the Week include field hockey’s Riley Buschert (offense) and Sara Pique (defense); women’s soccer’s Makayla Harper (offense) and Jacqueline Keogh (defense); and men’s soccer’s Tyler Howlett (offense). The selection of Keogh, a senior goalkeeper, is her fifth this season.

LOCAL IMPACTS

The No. 1-ranked Shippensburg field hockey team, ranked No. 1 in all of NCAA Division II, received a goal from freshman Lilly Cantabene (Dallastown) in its 4-1 victory over Bloomsburg on Saturday.

Shippensburg running back Khalid Dorsey (York High) rushed for 60 yards on 15 carries, including a 7-yard touchdown, in the Raiders’ 23-16 loss against East Stroudsburg on Saturday.

Also on the gridiron, Millersville tight end Eli Workinger (Red Lion) caught a season-high four passes for 51 yards in the Marauders’ 20-13 loss to Kutztown.

Maddie Clabaugh (Delone Catholic) notched seven kills on Friday and 11 on Saturday as Shippensburg volleyball picked up a pair of weekend victories. Friday’s win was No. 400 for Raiders coach Leanne Piscotty.

Millersville volleyball’s Emily Hoffman (York Catholic) tallied three aces in a sweep of East Stroudsburg on Saturday, bringing her total to 40 this season.

Ashton Davies (Northern York) scored on a penalty kick for Shippensburg men’s soccer in an eventual 3-2 loss to Bloomsburg last Wednesday. The sophomore’s goal in the 57th minute tied the game.

Penn State Altoona freshman Ethan Firth (Central York) scored his first collegiate goal in a 2-2 draw against La Roche last Tuesday. Teammate Owen Myers (Spring Grove) added two shots on goal in the Lions’ regular-season finale.