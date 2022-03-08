Penn State York men's basketball team advances to semifinals at national tournament

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Penn State York men’s basketball team is one step closer to winning a national title.

The local Lions triumphed in their United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II opener on Tuesday afternoon, beating the New Hampshire Technical Institute, 81-67.

The tournament is being played at Virginia State in Petersburg, Virginia.

The No. 3 seed PSY men improved to 26-5 with the victory over No. 6 seed NHTI, which dropped to 19-6.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Connor Hostetter led the Penn State University Athletic Conference champions with 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-5 effort from 3-point range.

Three former York-Adams high school standouts also enjoyed big performances for PSY on Tuesday.

New Oxford graduate Deriq Brown had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists. Northeastern grad Michael Coleman added 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Delone Catholic grad Evan Brady collected 12 points, six rebounds and two assists. Brady finished 5 for 8 from the field.

The game was tied at 20-20 before PSY went on a 12-0 run to take a 32-20 first-half edge. The Yorkers never trailed after that, although NHTI rallied to tie the score at 38-38. PSY went on an 11-4 surge at that point to regain a 49-42 lead. NHTI never got closer than five points after that.

The victory advances the Yorkers to the USCAA Division II semifinals at 3 p.m. Wednesday against No. 7 seed Johnson & Wales, which dominated No. 2 seed Penn State Wilkes-Barre in their first-round contest on Tuesday, 89-52.

The North Carolina school improved to 11-14. Penn State Wilkes-Barre fell to 22-6.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.