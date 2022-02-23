Dramatic, comeback OT win sends Penn State York men to conference basketball title game

STEVE HEISER

The Penn State York men’s basketball team is headed to the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Yorkers, with major contributions from some local products, captured a dramatic 91-86 comeback victory over visiting Penn State Greater Allegheny on Wednesday night. That win punched PSY’s ticket to the Penn State University Athletic Conference championship game, which will be played at 6:45 p.m. Saturday inside the 15,000-seat arena on PSU’s main campus.

The local Lions’ chances of making the title game appeared slim on Wednesday night when they trailed Greater Allegheny 75-69 with less than 40 seconds left in regulation.

At that point, PSY quickly sandwiched two Michael Coleman free throws and a Deriq Brown 3-pointer around a Greater Allegheny turnover to close within 75-74 with 30 seconds left.

Greater Allegheny then made one of two free throws to stretch its lead to 76-74.

Evan Brady’s jump shot, however, tied the game for PSY at 76-76 with 14 seconds left, ultimately sending the contest into overtime.

After falling behind 78-76 in OT, PSY scored the next seven points to take an 83-78 edge. The Yorkers led the rest of the way.

Brown, a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore from New Oxford High School, led PSY with 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Brady, a 5-10 freshman from Delone Catholic, added 19 points and seven rebounds. Coleman, a 6-4 senior from Northeastern, collected 18 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. Jon Ware collected 14 points and seven rebounds.

The PSUAC East champion Yorkers improved to 24-5. Greater Allegheny fell to 14-16.

PSY will now face Penn State Brandywine in Saturday’s championship game. Brandywine downed PSUAC West champion Penn State Mont Alto on Wednesday, 65-56.

Brandywine is 16-17 on the season. Mont Alto fell to 24-4.

The Yorkers beat Brandywine twice during the regular season, 74-63 and 81-73.

