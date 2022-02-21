Penn State York men move within two victories of a conference basketball championship

STEVE HEISER

The Penn State York men’s basketball team has moved within two victories of a conference championship.

The Yorkers cruised to a 92-73 home quarterfinal win over Penn State Schuylkill on Monday night to advance to the Penn State University Athletic Conference semifinals.

The local Lions got a big night from Delone Catholic High School graduate Evan Brady, who poured in 20 points off the bench, including a 4-for-5 effort from 3-point range. The freshman finished 8 for 11 from the field.

John John Gillespie also pumped in 20 points for the winners. New Oxford grad Deriq Brown (13 points), Connor Hostetter (11 points) and Northeastern grad Michael Coleman (10 points, 10 rebounds) also excelled for PSY.

The game was tied at 10-10 before PSY went on a 40-15 run to close the first half and take a 50-25 edge into intermission. The local Lions were never threatened in the second half.

The PSUAC East champion Yorkers improved to 23-5 overall. Schuylkill fell to 12-18.

PSY now advances to a men's conference semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday in York vs. Penn State Greater Allegheny. The winner of that contest will advance to PSUAC title game at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center on the Penn State main campus.

Greater Allegheny won its conference quarterfinal on Monday over Penn State Beaver, 80-63, to improve to 14-15.

PSY will be looking for a little retribution. In their only meeting this season, the PSY men lost at Greater Allegheny on Feb. 6, 97-77.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE BAKSETBALL

PSY women see season end: The PSY women, meanwhile, lost their PSUAC quarterfinal on Monday at Penn State Lehigh Valley, 67-54.

The Yorkers’ season ended at 18-10. Lehigh Valley moved to 22-5.

PSY was led by Nicole Sharpe (22 points, 15 rebounds, four steals, two blocks, assist) and New Oxford grad Jayla Brown (15 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals).

York College men ousted from Commonwealth playoffs: The York College men’s basketball season came to an end on Monday with a 73-65 home loss to Lebanon Valley.

The defeat came in a play-in game for the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament.

York finished at 7-15 overall. Lebanon Valley improved to 7-17.

David Giuliani (14 points) and Colin Rimel (12 points) led York.

