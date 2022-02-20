Penn State York men, after winning East Division title, aim at conference tournament crown

STEVE HEISER

The Penn State York men’s basketball program already owns one championship this season.

Starting Monday, the local Lions will start the journey toward another possible crown.

PSY, after getting a first-round playoff bye, will open Penn State University Athletic Conference Tournament action with a quarterfinal home contest at 7 p.m. Monday vs. Penn State Schuylkill.

The Yorkers clinched the outright PSUAC East Division championship on Thursday with a 104-75 road pounding of Penn State Lehigh Valley. That ended PSY’s regular season at 22-5 overall and 17-2 in the PSUAC.

In Friday’s victory, New Oxford grad Deriq Brown finished with 22 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Yorkers also got big performances from Central York grad Mitch Saxton (14 points, four 3-pointers), John John Gillespie (14 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals), Tarajae Davis (13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Northeastern grad Michael Coleman (11 points, five rebounds, four assists).

PSY already owns two regular-season wins over Schuylkill this season — 85-77 at Schuylkill and 97-77 at York. Schuylkill enters at 12-17 overall and 9-10 in PSUAC action.

PSY women also in quarterfinals: The PSY women also are involved in a quarterfinal contest Monday at 6 p.m. at Penn State Lehigh Valley.

The York women advanced to that game with a first-round home playoff victory over Penn State Scranton on Saturday, 71-42.

The PSY women improved to 18-9 overall.

In Saturday’s victory, the Yorkers were led by Nicole Sharpe (23 points, 16 rebounds, three assists), Desii Garcia-Hernandez (19 points, six rebounds, six assists) and New Oxford grad Jayla Brown (11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists).

Scranton dropped to 4-19.

The PSY women finished 12-7 in PSUAC regular-season action with an 85-64 loss at Penn State Lehigh Valley on Thursday. Garcia-Hernandez (16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), Sharpe (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Brown (14 points, five rebounds) led PSY in that contest.

Lehigh Valley is 21-5 overall and finished 17-2 in the conference. In addition to Thursday’s win, the Lehigh Valley women also earned a 69-56 win at York in the regular season.

