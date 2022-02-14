Penn State York men's basketball team now alone in first, clinches tie for division crown

STEVE HEISER

The Penn State York men’s basketball team has regained sole possession of first place.

The Yorkers rolled to an 85-56 triumph over visiting Penn State Hazleton on Monday night.

The local Lions improved to 21-5 overall and 16-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

PSY entered the night tied for the PSUAC East Division lead with Penn State Wilkes-Barre. PSWB, however, dropped an 87-80 decision to West Division-leading Penn State Mont Alto. That dropped Wilkes-Barre to 15-3 in division play.

The Yorkers have clinched at least a tie for the East Division crown. They have just one PSUAC game left on Thursday at Penn State Lehigh Valley. A win on Thursday will give PSY the outright PSUAC East championship.

On Monday, York was led by New Oxford grad Deriq Brown (20 points, eight rebounds), Brad Dabella (15 points, eight rebounds), John John Gillespie (14 points, four rebounds) and Northeastern grad Michael Coleman (13 points, six rebounds, five assists).

Penn State York women win in overtime: The PSY women grabbed a 64-61 overtime decision over Hazleton.

The Yorkers used a 7-4 edge in OT to grab the victory.

Nicole Sharpe (16 points, 20 rebounds) and New Oxford grad Jayla Brown (16 points, four rebounds) led PSY. Desii Garcia-Hernandez added 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals for PSY.

The York women are now 17-8 overall and 12-6 in the PSUAC. Hazleton fell to 13-9 and 11-7.

The two victories at PSY occurred on Maddie Hill Night. The games were held in honor of Hill, who was a former Penn State York student who died on June 29, 2016, after battling cancer three times. She was 19.

