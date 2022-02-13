Penn State York men earn 20th basketball win, now tied for 1st; other local college notes

STEVE HEISER

The Penn State York men’s basketball team picked up its 20th victory of the season on Saturday behind some strong performances from a few former York-Adams high school standouts.

The local Lions won at Penn State Brandywine, 81-73, paced by a 26-point, 12-rebound effort from New Oxford High School graduate Deriq Brown.

Northeastern grad Michael Coleman added 16 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Delone grad Evan Brady and Jon Ware each added 10 points. Brady also had five rebounds in just 18 minutes of game action.

The PSY men improved to 20-5 overall and 15-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. The Yorkers are tied for first in the PSUAC East Division with Penn State Wilkes-Barre, which lost at Brandywine on Thursday, 72-52.

Brandywine fell to 12-16 overall and 10-7 in the PSUAC.

The PSY women weren’t as fortunate on Saturday at Brandywine, dropping an 85-47 decision.

New Oxford grad Jayla Brown had 22 points, five steals and five rebounds to lead PSY, which fell to 16-8 overall and 11-6 in the PSUAC.

Brandywine is 12-15 and 8-9.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTES

Spring Grove grad remains undefeated for York wrestling team: Spring Grove High School graduate Dalton Rohrbaugh improved to 17-0 on Saturday for the York College wrestling team.

Rohrbaugh earned a pin at 133 pounds in the Spartans’ 30-18 loss to visiting Stevens.

Rohrbaugh has now scored bonus points in five straight matches. He is ranked No. 2 in the nation at 133 pounds by Intermat.

Camden Farrow also had a pin at 197 for York, while Jared Kuhns (125) and Eric Hutchinson (157) won by decision for the Spartans. Farrow is 25-5 on the season, while Kuhns improved to 21-8. Hutchinson is 16-5.

York fell to 5-9 as a team. Stevens is 6-4.

Mahan shines, Butler makes history at Penn State Harrisburg: Two former York County high school standouts enjoyed a big Saturday for the Penn State Harrisburg women's basketball team.

Susquehannock grad Anna Mahan collected 26 points and 10 rebounds during Penn State Harrisburg's Senior Day, and Christian School of York graduate Kendis Butler reached a career milestone.

Penn State Harrisburg, however, couldn't come up with the victory, falling to Gallaudet 64-60 in Middletown.

The Harrisburg team fell to 14-8 overall and 9-5 in the United East. Gallaudet is 14-7 and 12-2.

Butler made history when she became the fastest player in program history to score 1,000 career points, finishing with nine on the day. She is just the third Penn State Harrisburg player to achieve the feat. Butler also added five boards, four assists and two steals.

Another Susquehannock grad, Jayla Galbreath, finished with eight points and a pair of assists for PSH.

Mahan and Butler are seniors, while Galbreath is a junior. Butler leads the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game, followed by Galbreath (11.4 ppg) and Mahan (8.2 ppg). Mahan leads the team in rebounding at 7.2 per game.Galbreath leads the team in assists at 3.3 per game.

