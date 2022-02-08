Penn State York men's basketball team loses showdown for first place

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Penn State York men’s basketball team was riding high just a few days ago.

Now, the Yorkers are suddenly struggling.

PSY suffered its second consecutive setback on Tuesday, losing 66-63 at Penn State Wilkes-Barre in a battle for first place in the Penn State University Athletic Conference East Division.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

PSY was riding a 15-game winning streak before losing to Penn State Greater Allegheny on Sunday, 97-77, and then getting beaten again on Tuesday by PSWB.

The Yorkers are now 18-5 overall and 13-2 in the PSUAC East. PSWB is 19-2 and 14-1. First-place Wilkes-Barre now has a one-game lead over PSY.

The PSWB victory avenged an earlier 67-62 loss at York on Jan. 19.

The Yorkers were led by Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman (20 points, seven rebounds, three assists), John John Gillespie (13 points), Brad Dabella (13 points) and New Oxford grad Deriq Brown (10 points, 10 rebounds).

The PSY women earned a forfeit victory over PSWB to improve to 16-6 overall and 11-4 in the PSUAC. PSWB fell to 0-17 and 0-14.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.