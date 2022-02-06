Penn State York men see their 15-game basketball winning streak end

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Penn State York’s 15-game men’s basketball winning streak has come to an end.

The Yorkers dropped an 97-77 decision at Penn State Greater Allegheny on Sunday afternoon.

It was the first Penn State University Athletic Conference loss of the season for PSY. The local Lions dropped to 18-4 overall and 13-1 in the PSUAC.

Greater Allegheny improved to 9-14 and 7-9.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

John John Gillespie led PSY with 16 points. Northeastern grad Michael Coleman added 15 points, while New Oxford grad Deriq Brown collected 13 points and nine rebounds.

It was the second game in two days for PSY after beating Penn State Schuylkill on Saturday, 97-77. Brown erupted for 32 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in that game. Coleman added 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.

PSY women also lose: The PSY women also dropped an 81-63 decision to Greater Allegheny on Sunday.

Desii Garcia-Hernandez (19 points, 13 rebounds, six assists), New Oxford graduate Jayla Brown (18 points, six rebounds, three assists) and Red Lion grad Jordyn Foster (10 points, seven rebounds) led PSY, which fell to 15-6 and 10-4. Great Allegheny is 10-13, 8-8.

The PSY women also lost on Saturday to Penn State Schuylkill, 81-52. Brown had 13 points and five rebounds in that game.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.