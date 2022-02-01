Penn State York men's basketball team extends its winning streak to 14

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Penn State York men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to 14 consecutive games on Tuesday night with an 88-58 domination of visiting Penn State Scranton.

The Yorkers, ranked No. 1 in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II national poll, now sit a 17-3 overall and 12-0 in Penn State University Athletic Conference action.

Delone Catholic High School graduate Evan Brady poured in a team-high 21 points off the bench for PSY. He finished 8 for 12 from the field and 5 for 7 from 3-point range. He also collected seven rebounds.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

New Oxford grad Deriq Brown added 17 points and 13 rebounds for the winners, while Northeastern grad Michael Coleman collected 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Scranton fell to 6-14 overall and 3-11 in the PSUAC.

Penn State York women roll: A standout performance from Desii Garcia-Hernandez led the Penn State York women’s basketball team to a 77-51 victory over visiting Penn State Scranton on Tuesday.

Garcia-Hernandez stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals. PSY also got big performances from New Oxford grad Jayla Brown (16 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals), Red Lion grad Jordyn Foster (15 points, five rebounds, two assists) and Nicole Sharpe (14 points, 16 rebounds).

The Yorkers improved to 15-4 overall and 10-2 in the PSUAC. Scranton fell to 3-14 and 3-11.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.