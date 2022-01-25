First-place Penn State York men's basketball team earns narrow road win, extends win streak

STEVE HEISER

The Penn State York men’s basketball team still has an unblemished record in Penn State University Athletic Conference action.

Keeping that perfect mark, however, was not easy on Tuesday night.

The local Lions went on the road and came home with a 71-69 triumph over Penn State Hazleton.

First-place PSY moved to 15-3 overall and 10-0 in the PSUAC East Division. Hazleton fell to 7-9 and 6-6.

The Yorkers have won 12 straight games.

John John Gillespie led PSY with 17 points. New Oxford High School graduate Deriq Brown added 16 points, while Northeastern grad Michael Coleman had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Penn State York women fall: The Penn State York women fell at Penn Hazleton, 55-52.

The PSY women jumped out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter but got outscored 50-38 after that.

PSY was led by Nicole Sharpe (15 points, 13 rebounds), West York grad Jillian Foster (14 points, five rebounds) and New Oxford grad Jayla Brown (13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals).

The Yorkers fell to 13-4 overall and 8-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. Hazleton is now 10-5 overall and 9-3 in the PSUAC.

