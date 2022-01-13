Penn State York men's basketball team remains unbeaten in conference action

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

The Penn State York men’s basketball team remained perfect in Penn State University Athletic Conference East Division action on Thursday night.

The first-place local Lions (13-3 overall) moved to 8-0 in the division with an 85-77 triumph over visiting Penn State Schuylkill.

Connor Hostetter (17 points, five rebounds), New Oxford High School grad Deriq Brown (16 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, block), John John Gillespie (16 points) and Northeastern grad Michael Coleman (11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks, steal) powered the PSY men.

Schuylkill fell to 7-11 overall and 5-4 in the division.

PSY women lose showdown: In a showdown for first place in the PSUAC East Division, the Penn State York women dropped a 54-51 decision to visiting Penn State Schuylkill.

PSY dropped to 13-2 overall and 7-1 in the PSUAC East. Schuylkill moved to 11-6 and 9-0. The local Lions were led by Chantelle Gross, who had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. New Oxford grad Jayla Brown added 10 points for PSY.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @ydsports.