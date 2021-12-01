York-Adams products power surging Penn State York men's basketball team

STEVE HEISER

The Penn State York men’s basketball team is on a roll, and many of players sparking that surge are familiar faces to York-Adams basketball fans.

The local Lions earned a 90-74 road victory at Penn State Scranton on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. PSY improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman stuffed the stat sheet for PSY with 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The 6-foot, 4-inch senior was 10 for 18 from the field and 6 for 13 from 3-point range.

The Yorkers also got major contributions from three other former Y-A standouts on Tuesday: New Oxford grad Deriq Brown, York Catholic grad D'Andre Davis and Delone Catholic grad Evan Brady.

Brown, a 6-5 sophomore, had 16 points; Davis, a 5-10 junior, had 13 points; and Brady, a 5-10 freshman, had 10 points. All three shot better than 50% from the field. Brown was 6 for 8, Davis was 5 for 9 and Brady was 4 for 7. As a team, PSY shot 52% from the field.

For the season, Coleman is averaging 18.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while Brown is collecting 16.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Davis, who is averaging 11.1 ppg, is shooting a sizzling 60.7% from the field for the season. Brown is close behind at 55% shooting from the field, including 50% from 3-point range.

The PSY women, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten campaign on Tuesday with a 64-56 victory over Penn State Scranton. The York women are now 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the PSUAC.

Chantelle Gross’ 22-point, eight-rebound effort sparked PSY. New Oxford grad Jayla Brown added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com or @ydsports.