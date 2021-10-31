Penn State York volleyball player dies after crash

A Penn State York volleyball player died Saturday afternoon after she was injured in a car accident, according to head coach Keith Hartman.

Courtney Groft, a freshman, was injured in a crash while heading to a practice on Friday night. She died the following day, Hartman said in a Facebook post.

"In looking at this image of Courtney, it's hard for me to know that I will now only have the memories of her smile and amazing personality to hold on to," Hartman said. "This has been so heartbreaking for myself, my family and her teammates."

Groft, of East Berlin, studied secondary education. She played in 20 matches with 49 kills and 10 digs, according to Penn State York Volleyball's website.

Hartman has been a coach to Groft since she was 16, he said.

Lake View Christian Fellowship, a church in East Berlin, posted a statement seeking prayers for Groft's parents, Christine and Lee.

"She was at peace, never experienced any pain, and will help many others through organ/tissue donation," the Facebook post reads. "Courtney was an amazing young woman and will be greatly missed by many."

