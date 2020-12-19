Fall and winter sports athletes at Penn State York see their seasons canceled

STAFF REPORT

Penn State York will not play fall or winter sports during the 2020-2021 academic year.

PSY belongs to the Penn State University Athletic Conference and on Friday that conference announced that the PSUAC Executive Committee voted unanimously to cancel all intercollegiate athletics competition for all fall and winter team sports. The sports affected by this decision include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.

The decision was made in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The PSUAC had previously postponed fall and winter sports competition to the spring semester. This most recent decision cancels regular-season and conference championship competition for those fall and winter sports.

“The past few months have created many challenging decisions for our Executive Committee and Council of Athletic Directors,” said Director of Commonwealth Campus athletics Maureen Cooper in a news release. “We have looked at multiple options to preserve intercollegiate athletics competition, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has always been the most important aspect in our discussion and was the determining factor in this decision.”

The conference will immediately begin working with athletic directors to provide opportunities for fall and winter sports student-athletes to participate in athletic-related activities throughout the spring, including strength and conditioning, small group activities, team practices and scrimmages.

“Our Chancellors, athletic directors and the conference office have never stopped seeking ways to participate in athletics during the 2020–21 season,” said PSUAC Commissioner Ryan Ehrie in the news release. “This decision has not been made lightly, and we empathize with all of our student-athletes and coaches who will miss out on intercollegiate participation in sports they love. However, we look forward to preserving some level of experience for our fall and winter student-athletes through their campus athletic departments.”

Conference officials will reconvene in late January to determine intercollegiate opportunities for baseball, cross country, golf and softball scheduled to be played this spring.

In August of this year, the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Board voted to not count seasons of competition for 2020–21 for student-athletes because of the COVID-19 disruptions. The PSUAC belongs to the USCAA.