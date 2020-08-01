Penn State York will not have fall sports season in 2020

STEVE HEISER

Penn State York will not have a fall sports season in 2020

The Penn State University Athletic Conference announced Friday that it will postpone all fall sports athletics competition and championships. PSY is a member of the PSUAC, home to 14 Penn State branch campuses. At the national level, PSY competes in the United State Collegiate Athletic Association.

In a statement, the PSUAC said the move was made in "response to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic."

The decision was made in a unanimous vote by the PSUAC executive council.

The statement said that a decision on winter and spring sports competition will be made at a later date.

The fall sports impacted by the council’s decision include men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, golf and sports that conduct nontraditional season segments in the fall.

The conference will look at the possibility of holding fall sports in the spring.

The branch campuses in the PSUAC are Beaver, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, Hazleton, Greater Allegheny, Lehigh Valley, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Scranton, Schuylkill, Shenango, Wilkes-Barre and York.

Landmark also postpones: Also on Friday, the NCAA Division III Landmark Conference announced it is also postponing all conference regular-season contests and championships scheduled to take place during the fall 2020 semester through Dec. 31. That conference is also looking at holding fall sports in the spring.

The Landmark will provide a status report by Oct.15 that will include any updates to the league’s winter and spring championships along with additional information regarding future schedules.

The Landmark Conference is made up of eight schools: Elizabethtown College in Lancaster County; Catholic University in Washington, D.C.; Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Drew University, in Madison, N.J.; Goucher College, in Baltimore; Juniata College in Huntingdon; Moravian College in Bethlehem; the University of Scranton; and Susquehanna University in Snyder County.

