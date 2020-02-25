Richard Grant (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE YORK ATHLETICS)

A double-double by Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant helped the Penn State York men's basketball team roll to its 14th straight victory on Tuesday night.

PSY captured a 56-48 home win over Penn State Hazleton in a Penn State University Athletic Conference quarterfinal playoff contest.

Grant, a 6-foot, 6-inch senior, finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the local Lions. Johnathan Gillespie led PSY in scoring with 15 points, while adding four rebounds and three assists. Sahnei Day added 10 points for the winners.

PSY, the PSUAC East Division champion, improved to 21-5 overall and advanced the conference semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Penn State Greater Allegheny, the second-place team from the PSUAC West.

Greater Allegheny is 18-8 overall. Greater Allegheny crushed Penn State Shenango in its quarterfinal on Tuesday, 90-62.

PSY won the regular-season meeting with Greater Allegheny, 75-67.

The winner of Friday's game will advance to the PSUAC title game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State's main campus in University Park.

Hazleton, the fourth-place team from the PSUAC East, finished at 9-15.

