The Penn State York men's basketball team is enjoying 2020 quite a bit.

Tuesday night, the local Lions improved their record since the calendar turned over to 12-0 with a 70-61 victory at Penn State Brandywine.

PSY's last loss came in its final game of 2019 on Dec. 30 on the road against an NCAA Division I opponent, Maryland-Baltimore County, 89-57.

PSY is now 19-5 overall and 16-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. The Yorkers have already clinched the PSUAC East Division regular-season championship. Brandywine fell to 5-19 and 5-13.

The Yorkers led 42-26 at halftime and led comfortably throughout.

Johnathon Gillespie led PSY with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman added 13 points, while Susquehannock grad Richard Grant chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds.

PSY women lose: In the first game of the doubleheader at Brandywine, the PSY women dropped a 57-45 decision to the home team.

Nicole Sharpe had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead PSY, while Natalie Berry added 10 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.

PSY is 9-13 overall and 8-9 in the PSUAC. Brandywine is 17-7 and 13-4.

