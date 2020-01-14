Buy Photo Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant, seen here in a file photo, had 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 100-68 win over Penn State Brandywine. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Penn State York men's basketball team hit the century mark on Tuesday night, earning a 100-68 victory over visiting Penn State Brandywine.

The local Lions improved to 9-5 overall and 6-2 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference East Division.

PSY got some major help from a pair of York-Adams League graduates.

Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead PSY. He was 10 for 14 from the field. Northeastern grad Michael Coleman collected 14 points and five assists. He was 6 for 11 from the field.

Johnathon Gillespie added 19 points, four rebounds three assists and two steals for the winners, while Joey O'Dwyer had 14 points.

Brandywine fell to 1-12 and 1-7.

In the first game on Tuesday, the PSY women's basketball team captured a 58-52 win over Brandywine, the leaders of the PSUAC East.

Nicole Sharpe led PSY with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Littlestown grad Janelle Kress added 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

PSY improved to 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the PSUAC. Brandywine fell to 9-5 and 6-2.

OTHER LOCAL COLLEGE NOTE

Suburban grad honored by PSAC: York Suburban High School graduate Ralph Casper, a junior at West Chester University, has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men's Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.

Casper won the shot put and was second in weight throw at the Golden Bear Invitational. Both were his season bests. Casper leads the PSAC in shot put and is fifth in NCAA Division II overall. He is currently second in the PSAC in the weight throw.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.