Story Highlights An event to honor the memory of Dover High grad Maddie Hill is set for Tuesday.

Hill will be remembered between two Penn State York basketball games.

The event is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at PSY's Ruhl Center.

Maddie Hill is shown here at a soccer practice during her senior year at Dover High School. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

The memory of Dover High School graduate Maddie Hill will be honored again on Tuesday night at Penn State York.

The event will help to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Hill died on June 29, 2016, after battling cancer three times. She was 19.

After graduating from Dover, Hill attended Penn State York, which will recognize her for the fourth time between games of a basketball doubleheader. She was first honored by PSY on Dec. 2, 2016.

The ceremony, set for about 7:30 p.m., will be held between the women’s and men’s basketball games in the campus gym in the Joe and Rosie Ruhl Student Community Center. Several speakers will share a few words in remembrance of Hill during the brief ceremony. A plaque honoring Hill is displayed in the student affairs office located in the Ruhl Center.

The women play at 6 p.m. and the men play at 8 p.m. when they take on Penn State Brandywine. The event and basketball games are free and open to the public.

Penn State York Benefiting THON will play host to the event. At PSY, Hill was majoring in human development and family studies and was a PSY Benefiting THON member, a Four Diamonds Child and Blue & White Society member. She helped fundraising for THON, spreading information about pediatric cancer right up until her death.

Hill played soccer at Dover High, where she graduated in 2015.

More: Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to York Dispatch

During Tuesday’s doubleheader, many in attendance are expected to wear “#fightlikehill” shirts to show their support. The phrase, “Fight like Hill,” became the mantra of Dover community members and others when they supported Hill in her battles with cancer.

The PSY men’s baseball team will sell drinks and snacks on Tuesday, with proceeds going to support THON and children battling pediatric cancer.

Donations for THON 2020 in support of York’s three THON dancers (Paige Barlow, Alvin Chen and Jen Taylor), can still be made, and will be accepted at the Hill event. Donors may also give online. Donations made to the Penn State York Benefiting THON will be credited to the campus and then added to the final THON total at University Park. Checks in support of THON should be made payable to: Penn State Dance Marathon or THON, and sent to Penn State York, 1031 Edgecomb Ave., York, Pa., 17403. Be sure to note York, Org. 170 in the memo line of the check.

THON is the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, engaging more than 16,500 students and 25,000 alumni in the fight against childhood cancer. THON’s yearlong fundraising and awareness campaign culminates in a 46-hour no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon every February. Since 1977, THON has donated more than $157 million to Four Diamonds at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.