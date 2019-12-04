Buy Photo Penn State York's Sky Warner, left, moves the ball with pressure from Penn State Schuylkill's Carly Teaschenko during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The Penn State York basketball teams managed a split on Tuesday night in a home doubleheader vs. Penn State Schuylkill.

The PSY men grabbed a 68-55 triumph, while the PSY women suffered a 77-68 setback.

In the men's game, Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman, a 6-foot, 4-inch junior, led the local Lions with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, all in just 22 minutes on the floor. He was 7 for 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from 3-point range.

Johnathon Gillespie added 14 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals for PSY, while Shawn Blaney added 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant, a 6-6 senior, added eight points and eight rebounds.

The PSY men improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

In the women's game, Red Lion grad Sky Warner, poured in 26 points but it wasn't enough to prevent the local Lions from suffering a loss.

Warner, a 5-2 junior, also had four rebounds and three assists. Nicole Sharp added 16 points and six rebounds for PSY, which fell to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the PSUAC.