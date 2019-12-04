PHOTOS: PSY hosts Schuylkill in women's hoops
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Penn State York's Janelle Kress and Penn State Schuylkill's Sherly Valentin, left, scramble for a loose ball during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Janelle Kress and Penn State Schuylkill's Sherly Valentin, left, scramble for a loose ball during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Nicole Sharp draws a foul driving against Penn State Schuylkill's Morgan Edge, left, during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Nicole Sharp draws a foul driving against Penn State Schuylkill's Morgan Edge, left, during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Sky Warner, left, moves the ball with pressure from Penn State Schuylkill's Carly Teaschenko during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Sky Warner, left, moves the ball with pressure from Penn State Schuylkill's Carly Teaschenko during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Sky Warner, left, and Janelle Kress pressure Penn State Schuylkill's Abriana Wills during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Sky Warner, left, and Janelle Kress pressure Penn State Schuylkill's Abriana Wills during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Janelle Kress, left, pressures Penn State Schuylkill's Sherly Valentin during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Janelle Kress, left, pressures Penn State Schuylkill's Sherly Valentin during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Makenna Hopta, left, defends Penn State Schuylkill's Chelsea Erkes during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Makenna Hopta, left, defends Penn State Schuylkill's Chelsea Erkes during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Janelle Kress hits a 3-pointer with pressure from Penn State Schuylkill's Sherly Valentin during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Janelle Kress hits a 3-pointer with pressure from Penn State Schuylkill's Sherly Valentin during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Janelle Kress, left, drives past Penn State Schuylkill's Desiree Ellison during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Janelle Kress, left, drives past Penn State Schuylkill's Desiree Ellison during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York coaches rally the team after squandering a lead over Penn State Schuylkill during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York coaches rally the team after squandering a lead over Penn State Schuylkill during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Nicole Sharp, left, eyes the basket with Penn State Schuylkill's Morgan Edge (13) and Maddie Throne defending during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Nicole Sharp, left, eyes the basket with Penn State Schuylkill's Morgan Edge (13) and Maddie Throne defending during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Penn State York's Natalie Berry, left, drives past Penn State Schuylkill's Chelsea Erkes during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
Penn State York's Natalie Berry, left, drives past Penn State Schuylkill's Chelsea Erkes during basketball action at the York campus Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Penn State York basketball teams managed a split on Tuesday night in a home doubleheader vs. Penn State Schuylkill.

    The PSY men grabbed a 68-55 triumph, while the PSY women suffered a 77-68 setback.

    In the men's game, Northeastern High School graduate Michael Coleman, a 6-foot, 4-inch junior, led the local Lions with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, all in just 22 minutes on the floor. He was 7 for 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from 3-point range.

    Johnathon Gillespie added 14 points, four rebounds, three blocks and two steals for PSY, while Shawn Blaney added 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Susquehannock High School graduate Richard Grant, a 6-6 senior, added eight points and eight rebounds.

    The PSY men improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Penn State University Athletic Conference.

    In the women's game, Red Lion grad Sky Warner, poured in 26 points but it wasn't enough to prevent the local Lions from suffering a loss.

    Warner, a 5-2 junior, also had four rebounds and three assists. Nicole Sharp added 16 points and six rebounds for PSY, which fell to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in the PSUAC.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE