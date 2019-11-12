Tory Harvey (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BARBARA DENNIS/PENN STATE YORK)

Tory Harvey’s stint as the Penn State York women’s basketball coach got off to a winning start on Monday night.

The local Lions earned a 57-48 triumph at Penn State Hazleton in a Penn State University Athletic Conference contest. It was PSY’s season opener.

Harvey, the recently retired athletic director at Dallastown High School, took over as the PSY women’s coach earlier this year.

Red Lion High School graduate Sky Warner and Natalie Berry led PSY with 15 points each. Littlestown grad Janelle Kress added 13 points and Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball chipped in eight points.