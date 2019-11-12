Share This Story!
Ex-Dallastown AD Tory Harvey gets win in debut as Penn State York women's basketball coach
Tory Harvey’s stint as the Penn State York women’s basketball coach got off to a winning start on Monday night.
STAFF REPORT
Published 1:24 p.m. ET Nov. 12, 2019
The local Lions earned a 57-48 triumph at Penn State Hazleton in a Penn State University Athletic Conference contest. It was PSY’s season opener.
Harvey, the recently retired athletic director at Dallastown High School, took over as the PSY women’s coach earlier this year.
Red Lion High School graduate Sky Warner and Natalie Berry led PSY with 15 points each. Littlestown grad Janelle Kress added 13 points and Spring Grove grad Ashton Ball chipped in eight points.
