Story Highlights Penn State York has a new women's volleyball head coach.

Keith Hartman takes over a program that finished 3-14 overall in 2018.

Hartman has previously coached the Dover High boys' team and at the club level.

Keith Hartman is the new head women's volleyball coach at Penn State York. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF BARBARA DENNIS/PENN STATE YORK)

A man with deep Penn State roots is the new head coach of the Penn State York women’s volleyball program.

Keith Hartman was recently announced as the program’s new leader.

Hartman earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Penn State Harrisburg and an associate degree in business administration from Penn State Mont Alto. He was a student-athlete at Penn State Mont Alto, where he played soccer from 1992 to 1994, and at Penn State Harrisburg, where he played club volleyball from 1995 to 1997 and served as captain of the team.

“I take great pride in returning to a Penn State campus as a coach,” Hartman said in a news release from the school announcing his hiring. “… I understand what it means to put the Penn State jersey on and have the opportunity to be an ambassador for Penn State.”

Hartman has served as the head varsity boys’ volleyball coach at Dover High School, where he began in 2016. He also continues to coach in the New Oxford Volleyball Association for the under-17 girls’ team. He has also previously coached several other women’s club teams.

Hartman works in advertising as a regional sales manager for LOCALiQ/Gannett in York.

“His ability to teach … sets him apart," said PSY athletic director Jeff Barkdoll in the news release. “Coach Hartman is a quality individual who upholds the values of our program and who is truly passionate about the sport and eager to share this passion and knowledge here at Penn State York.”

Hartman said his coaching philosophy is one that is constantly evolving from what he's learned from well-known coaches such as Russ Rose, Karch Kiraly and Terry Liskevyth.

“I’m passionate about skills development and strive to provide my athletes with the fundamentals needed to reach full potential,” Hartman said in the news release. “I also enable my athletes to be a team of mentors, encouragers and positive motivators on and off the court.”

Hartman takes over a program that finished 3-14 overall in 2018, including a 3-9 mark in the Penn State University Athletic Conference. For Hartman, however, wins and losses shouldn't be the only way his team will be judged this fall.

“In my mind, a true character of a person is found in those who can brush off the dust of defeat and get up to work harder the next time,” he said in the news release.

Information for this story was provided by Penn State York.