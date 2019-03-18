Brendon Delridge (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE YORK)

York Suburban High School graduate Brendon Delridge excelled at the plate and on the mound in Penn State York’s 5-2 baseball victory over Valley Forge on Sunday.

The 6-foot, 3-inch junior homered while driving in two runs and scoring two runs. He also pitched 7 1/3 innings and allowed two runs, striking out six and walking one, to get the win.

Brady Lefever added two hits and a run scored for PSY, while Alex Peters pitched 1 2/3 shutout innings in relief to get the save.