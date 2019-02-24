Story Highlights Penn State York won the Penn State University Athletic Conference title.

The local Lions won the men's basketball crown with an overtime win on Sunday.

Northeastern High graduate Derrick Hoffman played a key role in PSY's title.

Derrick Hoffman (Photo11: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE YORK)

Northeastern High School graduate Derrick Hoffman picked a perfect time to enjoy two of his best games.

The 6-foot, 5-inch senior played a pivotal role in two weekend victories to help Penn State York win its first Penn State University Athletic Conference men's basketball title since 2015.

In Sunday's championship game, Hoffman led PSY in points (14) and rebounds (eight) in a 57-56 overtime triumph over Penn State Wilkes-Barre at the Bryce Jordan Center on Penn State's main campus. That was PSY's first win over Wilkes-Barre after suffering two losses during the regular season.

Justin Luton's tip-in bucket in the final seconds gave the local Lions the dramatic victory.

In Friday's 76-68 semifinal win at Penn State Mont Alto, Hoffman collected 25 points and six rebounds. Over the two weekend games, the former Bobcat averaged 19.5 points and seven rebounds per game. For the season, Hoffman is averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Anthony Bennett Jr. also had 14 points for PSY in the title win, to go with seven rebounds. Luton added 10 points and four rebounds.

Sunday, York jumped out to an 9-0 lead and led for much of the first half, stretching the margin to 20-9, before Wilkes-Barre rallied late in the half to take a 27-26 edge at intermission.

In the second half, Wilkes-Barre pushed its edge to 43-36 before PSY stormed back for an 11-point run to take a 47-43 lead. The game remained close the rest of the way, ending in a 53-53 regulation tie.

In overtime, there were just seven total points scored, with Luton providing the game-winning hoop.

The victory gave PSY the PSUAC's automatic bid to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Tournament, which starts Sunday, March 3, at Penn State Fayette.

PSY improved to 20-8 on the season. Wilkes-Barre fell to 22-5. Wilkes-Barre won the PSUAC East Division regular-season title, while PSY was second.